Deadly Plot: Tragic Murder on the Indore-Icchapur Highway
In a shocking crime in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, a man was killed by his minor wife and her paramour. Police have arrested two suspects and detained two minors. The affair and a carefully orchestrated plan led to the murder, revealing a chilling narrative of betrayal.
A brutal murder has unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, allegedly orchestrated by a minor wife and her lover, leaving a village in turmoil. Police reported the arrest of two individuals along with the detention of two minors following the horrific crime.
The victim, identified as Rahul from Shahpur village, was gruesomely killed on April 12 on the Indore-Icchapur Highway. His body, discovered a day later with severe injury marks, pointed towards a planned attack, initiated by his minor wife in collusion with her paramour.
The murderous plot was executed during an outing when the wife signaled attackers by dropping her slipper. As Rahul stopped, he was ambushed and killed with makeshift weapons. The assailants, including the wife, fled but were soon apprehended by the investigating team.

