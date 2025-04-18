Wrongful Arrest Highlights Chaos in Florida's Immigration Law

A US citizen, Juan Carlos Lopez Gomez, was wrongfully arrested in Florida under an unenforced state immigration law. Despite his mother presenting his birth certificate and identification, Lopez Gomez, aged 20, was detained at Leon County Jail after a traffic stop near the Georgia border.

The charge of illegal entry into Florida was quickly dismissed by Judge Lashawn Riggans when valid documentation proving Gomez's citizenship was shown. However, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) controversially requested that he remain in custody for an additional 48 hours.

This incident has sparked significant controversy given that ICE typically has no authority over US-born citizens. The arrest has underscored the confusion surrounding Florida's immigration policies, particularly in light of a federal judge's decision to halt enforcement of the state's contentious immigration law.

(With inputs from agencies.)