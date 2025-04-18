Government Transforms Bureaucracy with High-Level Appointments

In a sweeping move aimed at reorganizing its administrative machinery, the Indian government has implemented a series of high-profile bureaucratic appointments. At the helm of these changes is senior IAS officer Keshav Kumar Pathak, now appointed Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Along with Pathak's key assignment, the reshuffle encompasses numerous significant postings. Among them, N Saravana Kumar will serve as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, while Bhuvnesh Kumar steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer at the Unique Identification Authority of India.

These strategic appointments, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, look to enhance efficiency and governance across several key ministries, from environment and tourism to information technology and public distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)