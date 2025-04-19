Left Menu

Governor's Assurance Amid Anti-Waqf Act Violence in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose met with victims' families of violence in Murshidabad linked to anti-Waqf Act protests, assuring support. The incident led to three deaths and numerous arrests. Despite the Chief Minister's request, the Governor visited strife-torn areas promising proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the recent violence in Murshidabad district over anti-Waqf Act protests, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took decisive action by personally meeting with the bereaved families. Among the victims were a father and son duo, Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, tragically found in their home with fatal stab wounds.

During his visit, Governor Bose assured the families of complete support and acknowledged their demand for a CBI investigation into the murders. He continued his tour across the district, visiting other affected locations such as Dhulian, Suti, and Jangipur, to better understand the community's grievances.

Despite advice from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to delay his visit, Governor Bose pressed on to Malda where he interacted with displaced residents taking refuge due to the unrest. He emphasized that serious, proactive measures would be implemented to address the escalating tensions and grievances of the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

