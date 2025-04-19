Left Menu

Russian Recapture of Oleshnya Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian troops have successfully taken back the village of Oleshnya in the Kursk region, regaining control from Ukrainian forces. The conflict continues as Russia fights to remove Ukrainian military presence, following a swift incursion by Kyiv's forces in August 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:46 IST
In a recent development, Russian forces have claimed victory in recapturing the village of Oleshnya located in the western Kursk region. The news, reported by the RIA state news agency, signals a continuing commitment by Russia to establish control over strategic areas along the Ukraine border.

The ongoing territorial duel follows a bold maneuver by Ukrainian troops in August 2024, where they crossed into Russian territory, causing significant shifts in the region's military dynamics. The conflict in Kursk remains intense, with both sides seeking to assert dominance over key locations.

However, independent verification of the battle outcomes remains elusive, as agencies like Reuters have been unable to confirm the Russian defense ministry's claims. The situation underscores the complexity and challenges faced by journalists covering the unfolding narratives of the Russia-Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

