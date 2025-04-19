Left Menu

Karni Sena Activist Arrested for Provocative Comments

A Karni Sena activist in Aligarh, Mohan Chauhan, was arrested after he used inflammatory language against Samajwadi Party leaders. A complaint was filed leading to his arrest, with a history of more than six prior cases against him since 2016. Chauhan had previously announced a bounty on the head of an SP MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:05 IST
The Aligarh police have taken swift action against Mohan Chauhan, a Karni Sena activist, for allegedly using objectionable language targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders. Chauhan had stirred controversy by announcing a bounty on the head of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman and making inflammatory statements.

Mohan Chauhan was apprehended on Friday night at his residence following a formal complaint by SP district president Laxmi Dhangar. His arrest was precipitated by warrants of over six legal cases dating back to 2016 for similarly aggressive rhetoric.

The latest incident was reported at the Gandhi Park police station and subsequently transferred to the Jawan police station, under which the activist resides. Chauhan's controversial comments have sparked concerns about public peace and safety.

