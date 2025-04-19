Left Menu

Tragedy on the Job: Fatal Electrocution of Migrant Workers

Two migrant workers were accidentally electrocuted when an iron stair they used to reach a bee hive contacted an electric wire. The victims, Sachin and Dinesh from Uttar Pradesh, were hired to remove bee hives in a school area. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:27 IST
Tragedy on the Job: Fatal Electrocution of Migrant Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two migrant laborers lost their lives due to electrocution while performing their job of removing bee hives. The men were using an iron-made stair to access the hive when it accidentally touched a live electric wire.

The victims have been identified as Sachin, aged 35, and Dinesh, aged 40, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They had been contracted to carry out the removal at a local school, yet the situation turned fatal due to the unfortunate contact with electricity.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karandeep Singh, confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is currently in progress to determine the full circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025