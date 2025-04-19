Tragedy on the Job: Fatal Electrocution of Migrant Workers
Two migrant workers were accidentally electrocuted when an iron stair they used to reach a bee hive contacted an electric wire. The victims, Sachin and Dinesh from Uttar Pradesh, were hired to remove bee hives in a school area. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two migrant laborers lost their lives due to electrocution while performing their job of removing bee hives. The men were using an iron-made stair to access the hive when it accidentally touched a live electric wire.
The victims have been identified as Sachin, aged 35, and Dinesh, aged 40, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They had been contracted to carry out the removal at a local school, yet the situation turned fatal due to the unfortunate contact with electricity.
City Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karandeep Singh, confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is currently in progress to determine the full circumstances surrounding their deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
