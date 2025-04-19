Tragic Loss of Indian Student in Canada Sparks Urgent Appeal

The tragic death of 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa in Hamilton, Canada, has led her family to appeal to the Indian and Punjab governments for assistance in bringing her body home. Harsimrat, from Dhunda village in the Tarn Taran district, was studying at Mohawk College in Ontario.

According to reports, Harsimrat was waiting at a bus stop en route to work when she was struck by a stray bullet fired during an alleged vehicle altercation. Her grandfather, Sukhwinder Singh, expressed the family's devastation upon hearing the news through relatives.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has confirmed their involvement in assisting Harsimrat's family during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Hamilton Police are conducting a homicide investigation and are thoroughly examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

