Tragic Loss of Indian Student in Canada Sparks Urgent Appeal

The family of Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student in Canada, is urging the Indian and Punjab governments to help repatriate her body after she was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Hamilton, Ontario. Harsimrat was an innocent victim, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa in Hamilton, Canada, has led her family to appeal to the Indian and Punjab governments for assistance in bringing her body home. Harsimrat, from Dhunda village in the Tarn Taran district, was studying at Mohawk College in Ontario.

According to reports, Harsimrat was waiting at a bus stop en route to work when she was struck by a stray bullet fired during an alleged vehicle altercation. Her grandfather, Sukhwinder Singh, expressed the family's devastation upon hearing the news through relatives.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has confirmed their involvement in assisting Harsimrat's family during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Hamilton Police are conducting a homicide investigation and are thoroughly examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

