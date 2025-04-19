Pakistan and Afghanistan Reset Ties: Key Talks on Security and Trade
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Kabul to meet with Afghanistan's Acting Prime Minister. Discussions focused on mutual interests, including security, trade, and enhancing people-to-people contacts. The visit aimed to reset ties and promote high-level engagement between the two countries amid regional tensions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held crucial talks with Afghanistan's Acting Prime Minister, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, in Kabul on Saturday. The discussions aimed to address mutual interests such as security and trade, amid Pakistan's crackdown on illegal Afghan refugees.
Dar's visit, long in planning, occurred as Pakistan enforces strict visa requirements for Afghans. The discussions covered security, trade, and transit cooperation, exploring ways to enhance connections between the two nations. Both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges to strengthen their bilateral relationship.
During talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Dar addressed various bilateral issues, emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation in areas such as security and regional connectivity. Dar also planned to meet with Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to further these discussions.
