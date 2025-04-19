Left Menu

Commotion in Ratlam: Minor's Post Sparks Protests

In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, a minor's objectionable social media post about a goddess prompted protests from Bajrang Dal and other groups. The police detained the minor, emphasizing the need for awareness on social media rules among educational institutions. Bajrang Dal's protest halted after legal action was taken.

Commotion in Ratlam: Minor's Post Sparks Protests
A controversial social media post by a minor in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, led to significant unrest, as Bajrang Dal and other groups rallied outside the Industrial Area police station on Friday night. The post, deemed objectionable towards a goddess, sparked protests and demands for action.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar emphasized that the minor was detained according to juvenile law specifications, with the case being handled delicately. Police are striving to maintain communal harmony while planning to collaborate with educational institutions to raise awareness on responsible social media use.

The protests, spearheaded by Bajrang Dal's convenor Vinod Sharma, concluded after police registered a case against the minor, illustrating the tension between maintaining order and upholding free expression in sensitive communal contexts.

