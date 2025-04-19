Left Menu

Easter Ceasefire: Tension and Diplomacy in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, lasting from Saturday evening to Sunday. Despite this, Ukrainian military forces continued to fend off Russian drone attacks. While peace efforts are ongoing, the conflict remains unresolved, with both sides standing firm on their demands.

Updated: 19-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, ordering a suspension of hostilities from 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday until the end of Sunday. This move was declared on humanitarian grounds, according to Putin, as dialogue for peace continues with international mediation.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported ongoing Russian drone attacks, questioning Moscow's sincerity regarding the truce. Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukrainian air defenses were active in repelling these assaults despite the announced ceasefire.

In a recent development, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war, each side releasing 246 detainees, facilitated by the UAE. This exchange marks a rare moment of negotiation, yet broader peace talks remain at an impasse, with key demands from both nations unresolved.

