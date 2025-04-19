Mystery Surrounds Murder of Civil Judge's Grandmother in Madhya Pradesh

The mysterious murder of 75-year-old Savitri Bai Rathore in Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh, has taken a surprising twist as local police suspect that it wasn't a robbery. Rathore, grandmother to a civil judge, was found dead with a ring missing from her ear while other valuables remained untouched.

Sarangpur police station SHO Akanksha Hada confirmed that a forensic team and dog squad have been deployed, alongside an SIT, to examine the case thoroughly. The missing ear ring caused bleeding, raising questions about the motive behind the crime.

Rathore lived alone in her ancestral home and reportedly kept her main door open when she slept. Her family and authorities await the post-mortem report for more insights into her death.

