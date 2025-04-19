Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Murder of Civil Judge's Grandmother in Madhya Pradesh

Savitri Bai Rathore, grandmother of a civil judge, was found murdered with her ear ring missing in Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh. Police, suspecting this isn't a robbery, are investigating the case further with forensics and an SIT. Rathore, 75, lived alone, keeping her main door ajar at night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:52 IST
Mystery Surrounds Murder of Civil Judge's Grandmother in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mysterious murder of 75-year-old Savitri Bai Rathore in Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh, has taken a surprising twist as local police suspect that it wasn't a robbery. Rathore, grandmother to a civil judge, was found dead with a ring missing from her ear while other valuables remained untouched.

Sarangpur police station SHO Akanksha Hada confirmed that a forensic team and dog squad have been deployed, alongside an SIT, to examine the case thoroughly. The missing ear ring caused bleeding, raising questions about the motive behind the crime.

Rathore lived alone in her ancestral home and reportedly kept her main door open when she slept. Her family and authorities await the post-mortem report for more insights into her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025