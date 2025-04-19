In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, citing humanitarian considerations. This announcement, however, coincides with heightened tensions as the U.S. considers abandoning peace negotiations.

Just before the ceasefire was to commence, air raid sirens blared in Kyiv, signaling skepticism from the Ukrainian side. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the ceasefire proposal, describing it as a strategic ploy by Russia. Ukrainian defenses remained on high alert against ongoing Russian aggression, even as ceasefire instructions were communicated to Russian troops.

The ceasefire follows strained diplomatic efforts and a backdrop of continued violence that has claimed numerous lives and displaced millions. Despite the temporary truce, the conflict's resolution remains uncertain, with ongoing discord over territorial demands and strategic allegiances in Europe.

