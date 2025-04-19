Left Menu

BJP Promotes Waqf Act Amid Intensifying Protests in Odisha

The BJP in Odisha plans district-level awareness seminars to address concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amid escalating protests. The party aims to clarify that the legislation is for the community's welfare, countering claims of its adverse effects. Opposition by the Muslim community persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:43 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has announced a series of district-level seminars scheduled for April 22 and 23 to address growing concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. This move comes as protests by the Muslim community intensify across the state, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.

In a workshop conducted under the 'Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign', BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam emphasized the importance of public outreach to disprove claims that the Waqf legislation is anti-Muslim. Gautam stated that the amendments are designed to enhance transparency and counter the misuse of Waqf properties.

Despite BJP's efforts to raise awareness, opposition from the Muslim community continues. Members of the Odisha Minority Committee staged a procession, urging the withdrawal of what they perceive as an 'undemocratic' act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

