BJP Promotes Waqf Act Amid Intensifying Protests in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has announced a series of district-level seminars scheduled for April 22 and 23 to address growing concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. This move comes as protests by the Muslim community intensify across the state, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.

In a workshop conducted under the 'Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign', BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam emphasized the importance of public outreach to disprove claims that the Waqf legislation is anti-Muslim. Gautam stated that the amendments are designed to enhance transparency and counter the misuse of Waqf properties.

Despite BJP's efforts to raise awareness, opposition from the Muslim community continues. Members of the Odisha Minority Committee staged a procession, urging the withdrawal of what they perceive as an 'undemocratic' act.

