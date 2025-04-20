Braid-Cutting Incident in Hardoi Unveils Dowry Harassment Allegations
A man in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly cutting his wife's braid at a beauty parlour. The incident, reported by the woman's father, raised allegations of dowry harassment against the husband. While dowry demands surfaced, locals cited a different motive for the violent act.
In a disturbing incident at a beauty parlour in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a man identified as Rampratap was arrested after allegedly cutting his wife's braid. The act, according to an official report, has led to accusations of severe dowry harassment.
The incident was brought to the attention of law enforcement when the woman's father, Radhakrishna, filed a complaint. He claimed that his daughter had been subjected to continuous dowry-related abuse since her marriage about a year ago, with demands including items like a refrigerator and cooler.
Although Radhakrishna alleges that the braid-cutting is linked to dowry issues, local sources suggest that the husband's anger over his wife's visit to the beauty parlour was the actual motive. Police continue to investigate the conflicting claims.
