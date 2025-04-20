Left Menu

Unseen in the Shadows: Security Forces Hunt For Suspects

Security forces initiated a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after spotting three suspicious individuals. Alerted by a priest, police, army, and CRPF troops cordoned the area. Despite thorough searches, the suspects remain elusive as efforts continue in the forest terrain.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district launched a search operation on Sunday following reports of suspicious movements. A local priest reported seeing three individuals with backpacks heading towards Rasana forest early in the morning, prompting police engagement.

In response, a special operations group, alongside army and CRPF troops, swiftly cordoned off the area. The forces commenced an extensive search in hopes of apprehending the suspects who were reported moving stealthily.

Despite the comprehensive efforts, no trace of the individuals has been found. The search operation persists deep within the forest as authorities continue their hunt for the missing suspects.

