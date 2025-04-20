Left Menu

Allegations and Arrests: The Tumultuous Saga of Ranjit Kalse

Ranjit Kalse, a dismissed Maharashtra police sub-inspector, faces allegations and legal charges after making incendiary claims about election manipulations and a murder plot. Accusations include false statements regarding EVM tampering and accepting money. Arrested under various charges, Kalse's story unfolds amid political and legal turmoil.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:48 IST
The Beed police have booked dismissed sub-inspector Ranjit Kalse for allegedly spreading false information about the Maharashtra assembly elections and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). According to officials, Kalse asserted that he was bribed to ignore potential manipulation of the machines used during the elections.

Kalse, who was recently dismissed by the state, alleged a murder contract involving Walmik Karad related to the Beed sarpanch murder case. A case was filed following a complaint by a poll official who referenced a video in which Kalse claimed he was paid to remain silent about EVM tampering.

The Parli City police charged Kalse with making false statements, disobeying legal directives, and spreading misleading information. Additionally, Kalse was arrested under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following an objectionable social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

