Global Headlines: From Vatican Meetings to Ceasefire Accusations

Pope Francis held a private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at his Vatican residence on Easter Sunday. Despite former clashes over immigration policies, the two exchanged Easter greetings, according to a statement from the Vatican.

In the UK, King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted crowds following an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with family members in attendance. Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of breaching an Easter ceasefire declared by President Putin, claiming over 900 Ukrainian drone attacks amid continued tension.

The Democratic Republic of Congo suspended ex-President Kabila's political party due to alleged support for rebels, impacting his assets. Simultaneously, Israel considers a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, while Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for violating a ceasefire. Al Qaeda claimed it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, highlighting ongoing threats in the region.

