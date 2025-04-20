Mystery Surrounds Death of Dalit Man in Gauriganj

The body of a 40-year-old Dalit man was discovered on Sunday near the office of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Gauriganj, prompting an investigation by authorities.

Chandra Kumar Kori, also known as Babban, was found dead shortly after returning from Delhi to his hometown in Gauriganj's Ward No 5.

According to Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey, the body has been sent for post-mortem analysis to determine the cause of death, with further details expected following the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)