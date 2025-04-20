Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Dalit Man in Gauriganj

A 40-year-old Dalit man's body was discovered near a Bharatiya Janata Party leader's office in Gauriganj. Chandra Kumar Kori, who recently returned from Delhi, was found dead. An investigation is underway as the police await the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Updated: 20-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:53 IST
The body of a 40-year-old Dalit man was discovered on Sunday near the office of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Gauriganj, prompting an investigation by authorities.

Chandra Kumar Kori, also known as Babban, was found dead shortly after returning from Delhi to his hometown in Gauriganj's Ward No 5.

According to Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey, the body has been sent for post-mortem analysis to determine the cause of death, with further details expected following the report.

