Tragedy Strikes Shivpuri: Two Lives Lost in Pond

In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, two young individuals, Karan Kewat and Abhishek Kewat, drowned on Sunday while bathing in a pond. Police reported that the incident took place in the Khaniyadhana area. A case has been registered as authorities investigate the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:09 IST
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, two young boys drowned in a local pond on Sunday. Authorities reported that the victims, identified as Karan Kewat, 18, and Abhishek Kewat, 13, succumbed to the waters while bathing.

The unfortunate event occurred in the afternoon near a village under the jurisdiction of the Khaniyadhana police station. Preliminary information suggests that both boys entered the deep waters, unable to make their way back to safety.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Prashant Sharma, confirmed the tragic loss, stating that both Karan and Abhishek had drowned by the time villagers managed to pull them from the water. The local police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

