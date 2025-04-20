Controversial Gaza Shootings: Israeli Inquiry Reveals 'Professional Failures'

In a recent turn of events, an Israeli investigation into the fatalities of 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza has alleged 'professional failures,' leading to the firing of a deputy commander. The deaths occurred during a military operation in Rafah, with Israel initially claiming that the medics' vehicles lacked visible emergency signals when targeted.

This initial narrative was later refuted by cellphone footage, showing flashing emergency lights on the ambulances. The investigation attributed the tragedy to poor visibility and misjudgments by the deputy battalion commander, who assumed the ambulances carried Hamas militants. The report labeled the decision to crush the ambulances as wrong but refuted any attempts of a cover-up.

Israel's military contends that Hamas exploits ambulances to move fighters, a claim primarily denied by medical personnel. The probe emphasized operational misunderstandings and dismissed assertions of executions or pre/post-shooting restraints on the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)