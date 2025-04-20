Left Menu

Controversial Gaza Shootings: Israeli Inquiry Reveals 'Professional Failures'

An Israeli investigation into the deaths of 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza reported 'professional failures,' leading to a deputy commander's dismissal. Initial claims by Israel were contradicted by video evidence. The probe found an 'operational misunderstanding,' refuting execution claims amid accusations against Hamas for using ambulances for military purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:15 IST
Controversial Gaza Shootings: Israeli Inquiry Reveals 'Professional Failures'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent turn of events, an Israeli investigation into the fatalities of 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza has alleged 'professional failures,' leading to the firing of a deputy commander. The deaths occurred during a military operation in Rafah, with Israel initially claiming that the medics' vehicles lacked visible emergency signals when targeted.

This initial narrative was later refuted by cellphone footage, showing flashing emergency lights on the ambulances. The investigation attributed the tragedy to poor visibility and misjudgments by the deputy battalion commander, who assumed the ambulances carried Hamas militants. The report labeled the decision to crush the ambulances as wrong but refuted any attempts of a cover-up.

Israel's military contends that Hamas exploits ambulances to move fighters, a claim primarily denied by medical personnel. The probe emphasized operational misunderstandings and dismissed assertions of executions or pre/post-shooting restraints on the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025