Manipur Introduces New Staff Selection Commission for Transparent Recruitment

In a significant move to streamline government recruitment, Manipur's administration has introduced a staff selection commission. Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh emphasized that this body will oversee the hiring for various government roles, ensuring a standardized and transparent examination process.

At the commission's website launch, Singh highlighted the body's commitment to maintaining uniformity across examinations for subordinate services and posts in government departments, organizations, and autonomous bodies. This move aims to simplify recruitment and uphold the principles of transparency and fairness.

Commission Chairperson T Ranjit Singh assured the public that the commission will operate with transparency, fairness, and efficiency, setting a new standard in government recruitment practices.

