Manipur Introduces New Staff Selection Commission for Transparent Recruitment

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh announced the formation of a staff selection commission to enhance the recruitment process for government positions. This initiative aims to standardize and ensure fairness and transparency across examinations. The commission, chaired by T Ranjit Singh, promises efficient operations.

In a significant move to streamline government recruitment, Manipur's administration has introduced a staff selection commission. Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh emphasized that this body will oversee the hiring for various government roles, ensuring a standardized and transparent examination process.

At the commission's website launch, Singh highlighted the body's commitment to maintaining uniformity across examinations for subordinate services and posts in government departments, organizations, and autonomous bodies. This move aims to simplify recruitment and uphold the principles of transparency and fairness.

Commission Chairperson T Ranjit Singh assured the public that the commission will operate with transparency, fairness, and efficiency, setting a new standard in government recruitment practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

