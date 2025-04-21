Left Menu

Justice Served: 40-Year-Old Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A court sentenced a 40-year-old man to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The sentencing follows his conviction under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. The court awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:55 IST
Justice Served: 40-Year-Old Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A city court has delivered a stringent judgment in a grave case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl, resulting in a 25-year prison sentence for a 40-year-old man. The court validated the credibility of testimonials provided by the victim and her friend, affirming their accounts as reliable and devoid of inconsistencies.

The accused, a house-keeping staffer, was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. His concurrent sentences include rigorous imprisonment and a fine, reflecting the gravity of his actions against the minor from the SC community.

The judgment also mandated a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim. The court emphasized the absence of exaggerations in the survivors' testimonies and highlighted the prompt reporting by the victim's friend, which led to the eventual arrest of the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025