Justice Served: 40-Year-Old Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
A court sentenced a 40-year-old man to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The sentencing follows his conviction under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. The court awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim.
- Country:
- India
A city court has delivered a stringent judgment in a grave case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl, resulting in a 25-year prison sentence for a 40-year-old man. The court validated the credibility of testimonials provided by the victim and her friend, affirming their accounts as reliable and devoid of inconsistencies.
The accused, a house-keeping staffer, was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. His concurrent sentences include rigorous imprisonment and a fine, reflecting the gravity of his actions against the minor from the SC community.
The judgment also mandated a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim. The court emphasized the absence of exaggerations in the survivors' testimonies and highlighted the prompt reporting by the victim's friend, which led to the eventual arrest of the perpetrator.
(With inputs from agencies.)
