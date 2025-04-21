Gujarat Pilgrims Rescued in Ramban Landslide

All 50 pilgrims from Gujarat who were caught in a landslide incident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, have been safely accounted for, according to Alok Kumar Pandey, Gujarat's Commissioner of Relief, on Monday.

Three individuals perished, and over 100 people were rescued after flash floods and landslides triggered by a cloudburst on Sunday wreaked havoc on infrastructure, including roads and residential structures, in the northern Union Territory's Ramban district.

Upon receiving information that the Gujarat pilgrims were trapped, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel swiftly directed the authorities to coordinate with the Jammu-Kashmir administration to guarantee the pilgrims' safety, said Pandey in a statement.

Following CM Patel's directives, the Gujarat State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) promptly liaised with relevant Jammu and Kashmir authorities to secure the pilgrims' safety. The tourist bus from Gujarat is positioned in a safe zone, removed from the landslide site, ensuring the travelers' safety, Pandey confirmed.

The army has provided food, water, and essential needs to the travelers from Gujarat. Additionally, arrangements for lodging and meals for all pilgrims have been set up at an Army camp, he elaborated.

There are no medical emergencies among the Gujarat travelers at present. The J-K administration remains actively engaged in extracting the travel bus that remains ensnared in the landslide, Pandey noted.

For further information, individuals can contact the SEOC in Gandhinagar at 079 232 51900.

(With inputs from agencies.)