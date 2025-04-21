Left Menu

Gujarat Pilgrims Rescued in Ramban Landslide

All 50 pilgrims from Gujarat trapped in Ramban landslide are safe, as confirmed by Gujarat Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey. Prompt action by the Gujarat government ensured their security. The J-K administration is working to clear the bus trapped by the landslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST
Gujarat Pilgrims Rescued in Ramban Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All 50 pilgrims from Gujarat who were caught in a landslide incident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, have been safely accounted for, according to Alok Kumar Pandey, Gujarat's Commissioner of Relief, on Monday.

Three individuals perished, and over 100 people were rescued after flash floods and landslides triggered by a cloudburst on Sunday wreaked havoc on infrastructure, including roads and residential structures, in the northern Union Territory's Ramban district.

Upon receiving information that the Gujarat pilgrims were trapped, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel swiftly directed the authorities to coordinate with the Jammu-Kashmir administration to guarantee the pilgrims' safety, said Pandey in a statement.

Following CM Patel's directives, the Gujarat State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) promptly liaised with relevant Jammu and Kashmir authorities to secure the pilgrims' safety. The tourist bus from Gujarat is positioned in a safe zone, removed from the landslide site, ensuring the travelers' safety, Pandey confirmed.

The army has provided food, water, and essential needs to the travelers from Gujarat. Additionally, arrangements for lodging and meals for all pilgrims have been set up at an Army camp, he elaborated.

There are no medical emergencies among the Gujarat travelers at present. The J-K administration remains actively engaged in extracting the travel bus that remains ensnared in the landslide, Pandey noted.

For further information, individuals can contact the SEOC in Gandhinagar at 079 232 51900.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025