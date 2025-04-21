Enmity Sparks Stabbing: Three Arrested
Three individuals were arrested in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the stabbing of contractor Sonu alias Dheeraj Mohan Choudhury in Berhampur. A dispute is suspected to have motivated the attack. Authorities recovered weapons and clothing, while the victim's condition at a local hospital remains stable.
A contractor, Sonu alias Dheeraj Mohan Choudhury, was stabbed on Sunday evening near Ramalingam Park in Berhampur, allegedly due to a longstanding dispute with the perpetrators.
The police arrested three suspects in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, as they tried to escape detention. Law enforcement officials recovered the weapons and blood-soaked clothing related to the case.
Superintendent of Police Sarvana Vivek M stated that the investigation is ongoing to confirm the motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, the victim is receiving medical attention at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
