Left Menu

Enmity Sparks Stabbing: Three Arrested

Three individuals were arrested in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the stabbing of contractor Sonu alias Dheeraj Mohan Choudhury in Berhampur. A dispute is suspected to have motivated the attack. Authorities recovered weapons and clothing, while the victim's condition at a local hospital remains stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:53 IST
Enmity Sparks Stabbing: Three Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contractor, Sonu alias Dheeraj Mohan Choudhury, was stabbed on Sunday evening near Ramalingam Park in Berhampur, allegedly due to a longstanding dispute with the perpetrators.

The police arrested three suspects in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, as they tried to escape detention. Law enforcement officials recovered the weapons and blood-soaked clothing related to the case.

Superintendent of Police Sarvana Vivek M stated that the investigation is ongoing to confirm the motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, the victim is receiving medical attention at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025