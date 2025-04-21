NDMA's Mission: Unraveling the Tragedy at Badrinath

Avalanche tragedy revisited: A National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team has conducted an inspection at Badrinath, Uttarakhand, where an avalanche in February resulted in the tragic loss of eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers.

The inspection team, comprising four NDMA members and led by Brigadier (Retd.) Ravindra Gurung, landed in Mana Village to collect vital data. Their primary focus was to understand the factors leading to the incident and devise strategies to mitigate avalanches' impacts. Officials assert that the findings will feed into a comprehensive report aimed at improving disaster relief operations.

In discussions with officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), BRO, and district administration, the team gathered insights into the challenges faced during the relief efforts. They also engaged with soldiers involved in the rescue operations to glean experiences and suggestions useful for future situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)