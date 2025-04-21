Left Menu

NDMA's Mission: Unraveling the Tragedy at Badrinath

An NDMA team inspected the site of a February avalanche in Uttarakhand's Badrinath, which claimed the lives of eight BRO workers. Led by Brig. (Retd.) Ravindra Gurung, the team's mission was to identify causes, propose improvement strategies, and enhance future disaster response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:28 IST
NDMA's Mission: Unraveling the Tragedy at Badrinath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Avalanche tragedy revisited: A National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team has conducted an inspection at Badrinath, Uttarakhand, where an avalanche in February resulted in the tragic loss of eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers.

The inspection team, comprising four NDMA members and led by Brigadier (Retd.) Ravindra Gurung, landed in Mana Village to collect vital data. Their primary focus was to understand the factors leading to the incident and devise strategies to mitigate avalanches' impacts. Officials assert that the findings will feed into a comprehensive report aimed at improving disaster relief operations.

In discussions with officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), BRO, and district administration, the team gathered insights into the challenges faced during the relief efforts. They also engaged with soldiers involved in the rescue operations to glean experiences and suggestions useful for future situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025