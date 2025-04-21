CBI Court Convicts Former Appraiser in Asset Disproportion Case

In a significant ruling on Monday, a special CBI court sentenced Pankaj Raval, the former appraiser at Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd in Mundra, Gujarat, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for having disproportionate assets.

The case dates back to April 20, 2015, when the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Raval and his wife. However, the proceedings against his wife were abated after her demise during the trial.

According to the CBI release, Raval was found to have acquired assets worth Rs 45,37,178, which was 153% more than his known income as a public servant. After thorough investigation involving 35 witnesses and 101 documents, the court upheld the prosecution's charges and sentenced Raval accordingly.

