Left Menu

CBI Court Convicts Former Appraiser in Asset Disproportion Case

Pankaj Raval, former appraiser at APSEZ, was sentenced to five years for possessing disproportionate assets. The CBI registered a case against him in 2015, alleging he owned assets 153% beyond his income. Despite his wife's involvement, charges were abated following her death during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:19 IST
CBI Court Convicts Former Appraiser in Asset Disproportion Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Monday, a special CBI court sentenced Pankaj Raval, the former appraiser at Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd in Mundra, Gujarat, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for having disproportionate assets.

The case dates back to April 20, 2015, when the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Raval and his wife. However, the proceedings against his wife were abated after her demise during the trial.

According to the CBI release, Raval was found to have acquired assets worth Rs 45,37,178, which was 153% more than his known income as a public servant. After thorough investigation involving 35 witnesses and 101 documents, the court upheld the prosecution's charges and sentenced Raval accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025