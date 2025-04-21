Drug Smugglers Nabbed with Rs 10 Crore Charas in Maharashtra

Two individuals from Gujarat have been apprehended in Mumbai, allegedly in possession of charas valued at Rs 10 crore, according to statements made by Mumbai police on Monday.

Raheem Majid Sheikh, 30, and Shantilal Tandel, 32, both residents of Valsad, were detained on Saturday, as confirmed by officials from the Chunabhatti police station.

Authorities reported that suspicious movement by Sheikh led to a search, resulting in the discovery of 1.9 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.90 crore. His subsequent confession allowed police to trace and seize additional Afghan charas worth Rs 8.10 crore in Valsad.

