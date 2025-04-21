Left Menu

Drug Smugglers Nabbed with Rs 10 Crore Charas in Maharashtra

Two men from Gujarat were arrested in Mumbai with charas worth Rs 10 crore. Raheem Majid Sheikh and Shantilal Tandel were detained by Chunabhatti police for possessing 1.9 kilograms of charas. Further investigation led to the seizure of Afghan charas in Valsad, amounting to Rs 8.10 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:30 IST
Drug Smugglers Nabbed with Rs 10 Crore Charas in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals from Gujarat have been apprehended in Mumbai, allegedly in possession of charas valued at Rs 10 crore, according to statements made by Mumbai police on Monday.

Raheem Majid Sheikh, 30, and Shantilal Tandel, 32, both residents of Valsad, were detained on Saturday, as confirmed by officials from the Chunabhatti police station.

Authorities reported that suspicious movement by Sheikh led to a search, resulting in the discovery of 1.9 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.90 crore. His subsequent confession allowed police to trace and seize additional Afghan charas worth Rs 8.10 crore in Valsad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025