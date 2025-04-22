Crisis at JNU: Students' Union Polls Suspended Amid Security Concerns
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections have been halted due to security threats. The Election Committee insists on police protection following campus chaos. With the poll process disrupted, the university officials claim no knowledge of the committee's plea for security reinforcement.
- Country:
- India
The Students' Union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University have reached a standstill due to significant security concerns. The Election Committee has paused proceedings, demanding police intervention to ensure their safety.
Following a chaotic nomination process where students breached campus security, the committee expressed its lack of confidence in the current security measures, insisting the election couldn't resume without proper protection. Reports of passive security personnel during the incident have exacerbated concerns.
Despite hopes to resolve the crisis, communication issues persist. With a looming election date, the standoff threatens the schedule, including the presidential debate and voting process, with over 7,900 students registered to vote this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JNU
- Students Union
- Election
- Security
- Police
- Campus
- Nomination
- Debate
- Poll
- University
ALSO READ
Double Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Police Investigate Amid Ongoing Hunt for Fugitive Contractor
Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests
High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur
Odisha CM Courts HCL Tech for Bhubaneswar Campus
Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges