Crisis at JNU: Students' Union Polls Suspended Amid Security Concerns

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections have been halted due to security threats. The Election Committee insists on police protection following campus chaos. With the poll process disrupted, the university officials claim no knowledge of the committee's plea for security reinforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:35 IST
The Students' Union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University have reached a standstill due to significant security concerns. The Election Committee has paused proceedings, demanding police intervention to ensure their safety.

Following a chaotic nomination process where students breached campus security, the committee expressed its lack of confidence in the current security measures, insisting the election couldn't resume without proper protection. Reports of passive security personnel during the incident have exacerbated concerns.

Despite hopes to resolve the crisis, communication issues persist. With a looming election date, the standoff threatens the schedule, including the presidential debate and voting process, with over 7,900 students registered to vote this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

