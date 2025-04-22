Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government's Major Administrative Overhaul: 33 IAS and 3 IPS Officers Transferred

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:25 IST
In a sweeping administrative shake-up, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 33 IAS officers and 3 IPS officers, according to official announcements made on Tuesday. The reassignments include district magistrates from 11 districts, reshaping the leadership landscape in the region.

Notable transfers include Shishir, formerly the Director of Information, now assigned as special secretary of MSME and CEO of the Khadi board, and Kaushal Raj Sharma, the incoming secretary to the chief minister, previously Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner. These changes highlight a strategic shift in governance priorities across the state.

In addition, a number of district magistrates have been repositioned, affecting districts such as Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Bareilly. This move is seen as an effort to bolster efficiency and drive new initiatives in the state's administrative framework. The reshuffle also covers multiple other important positions across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

