Karnataka CM Stresses Legal Action in Airforce Officer Road Rage Case
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the adherence to legal procedures in a road rage incident involving an Airforce officer and a call centre employee. Both parties filed complaints, leading to an FIR against the officer for attempts to murder and more, with CCTV evidence showing him assaulting the employee.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underscored the need for fair and lawful proceedings in a road rage altercation in the city involving an Airforce officer and a call centre employee. Emphasizing impartial action, Siddaramaiah directed police to follow legal protocols, regardless of the individual's status.
An FIR has been filed against the 40-year-old Indian Airforce officer, who faces charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt in response to a counter-complaint by the other party involved. The call centre employee initially faced arrest following a complaint from the officer's wife.
However, CCTV footage has surfaced, providing a different angle to the story. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the officer assaulting the call centre employee, contradicting the initial claims made by the officer.
