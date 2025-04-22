Left Menu

Karnataka CM Stresses Legal Action in Airforce Officer Road Rage Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the adherence to legal procedures in a road rage incident involving an Airforce officer and a call centre employee. Both parties filed complaints, leading to an FIR against the officer for attempts to murder and more, with CCTV evidence showing him assaulting the employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:00 IST
Karnataka CM Stresses Legal Action in Airforce Officer Road Rage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underscored the need for fair and lawful proceedings in a road rage altercation in the city involving an Airforce officer and a call centre employee. Emphasizing impartial action, Siddaramaiah directed police to follow legal protocols, regardless of the individual's status.

An FIR has been filed against the 40-year-old Indian Airforce officer, who faces charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt in response to a counter-complaint by the other party involved. The call centre employee initially faced arrest following a complaint from the officer's wife.

However, CCTV footage has surfaced, providing a different angle to the story. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the officer assaulting the call centre employee, contradicting the initial claims made by the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025