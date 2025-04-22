Left Menu

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Attack

In a shocking incident, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left several tourists injured. A female survivor reported that her husband was shot in the head. Security forces quickly intervened, and details of the incident are being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:44 IST
Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, left several tourists injured, according to police reports.

A woman survivor revealed via phone to PTI that her husband was shot in the head, and seven others were also injured in the attack.

Authorities quickly dispatched security forces to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam following reports of gunfire. Further updates on the incident are awaited as the situation is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025