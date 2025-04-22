Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Attack
In a shocking incident, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left several tourists injured. A female survivor reported that her husband was shot in the head. Security forces quickly intervened, and details of the incident are being investigated.
A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, left several tourists injured, according to police reports.
A woman survivor revealed via phone to PTI that her husband was shot in the head, and seven others were also injured in the attack.
Authorities quickly dispatched security forces to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam following reports of gunfire. Further updates on the incident are awaited as the situation is under investigation.
