Tensions Erupt: Simbhaoli Clashes Lead to Arrests
Twenty people were arrested in Hapur district's Simbhaoli area following a violent clash between two groups over a local feud. The confrontation, fueled by past election disputes, involved stone-pelting and firing. An FIR has been registered with 40 named individuals, as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Hapur district's Simbhaoli area have arrested 20 individuals and detained a minor following a violent clash between two groups, stemming from a long-standing local feud. The incident, involving stone-pelting and firing, left the community on edge.
The violence erupted due to a past electoral rivalry and recent tensions involving children, said Simbhaoli SHO Sumit Tomar. As tensions flared, illegal firearms, sticks, and stones were recovered from those detained.
An FIR has been filed naming 40 individuals, with charges including provisions under the Arms Act. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order as authorities investigate and assure strict action against those found guilty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Liberal Party Reverses Work-from-Office Policy Amid Election Pressure
South Korea to Hold Presidential Election After Ousting Yoon Suk Yeol
Double Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Police Investigate Amid Ongoing Hunt for Fugitive Contractor
Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests
High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur