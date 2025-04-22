Tensions Erupt: Simbhaoli Clashes Lead to Arrests

Authorities in Hapur district's Simbhaoli area have arrested 20 individuals and detained a minor following a violent clash between two groups, stemming from a long-standing local feud. The incident, involving stone-pelting and firing, left the community on edge.

The violence erupted due to a past electoral rivalry and recent tensions involving children, said Simbhaoli SHO Sumit Tomar. As tensions flared, illegal firearms, sticks, and stones were recovered from those detained.

An FIR has been filed naming 40 individuals, with charges including provisions under the Arms Act. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order as authorities investigate and assure strict action against those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)