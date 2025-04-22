Tribal Rights in Peril: The Case of Ettua Ekka's Death

In a tragic incident that has raised serious concerns over tribal rights, the BJD has appealed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) regarding the death of Ettua Ekka. Ekka, a 35-year-old tribal man, reportedly died during an eviction drive in Rourkela, falling victim to an excavator at a railway construction site.

The unfortunate event unfolded as villagers, including Ekka, protested against the land acquisition for a railway line extending to the Rourkela Steel Plant. The protest led to a violent confrontation, with 19 individuals injured, including 16 policemen, amidst stone pelting.

The BJD has submitted a memorandum seeking an independent inquiry into the incident, stressing the need for accountability from local authorities and demanding stringent actions to protect tribal rights. The party calls for the protection of tribal lands, a review of previous acquisitions, and justice for Ekka's untimely demise.

