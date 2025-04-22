Left Menu

Tribal Rights in Peril: The Case of Ettua Ekka's Death

The BJD has called on the NCST to investigate the death of Ettua Ekka, a tribal protester, during a Rourkela eviction drive. Allegations include violations of tribal rights and misconduct by officials. The BJD demands accountability, protection of tribal lands, and a dialogue process with affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:40 IST
Tribal Rights in Peril: The Case of Ettua Ekka's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has raised serious concerns over tribal rights, the BJD has appealed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) regarding the death of Ettua Ekka. Ekka, a 35-year-old tribal man, reportedly died during an eviction drive in Rourkela, falling victim to an excavator at a railway construction site.

The unfortunate event unfolded as villagers, including Ekka, protested against the land acquisition for a railway line extending to the Rourkela Steel Plant. The protest led to a violent confrontation, with 19 individuals injured, including 16 policemen, amidst stone pelting.

The BJD has submitted a memorandum seeking an independent inquiry into the incident, stressing the need for accountability from local authorities and demanding stringent actions to protect tribal rights. The party calls for the protection of tribal lands, a review of previous acquisitions, and justice for Ekka's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025