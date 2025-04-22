Left Menu

Shocking Discovery at Kenyan Church: Echoes of Past Cult Tragedy

Kenyan police found two bodies and rescued 57 people at a church in the west, reminiscent of a past doomsday cult tragedy. Rescued individuals refused medical attention, mirroring earlier incidents. This discovery recalls the Shakahola disaster, where numerous cult-related deaths occurred, leading to ongoing legal action against cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a harrowing discovery, Kenyan police have recovered two bodies and rescued 57 individuals from St. Joseph Missions of Africa Church in Migori County, reflecting the haunting memory of Kenya's previous cult tragedies. This recent case draws stark parallels to past events, reigniting concerns over cult activities in the region.

The bodies were discovered fully shrouded, while the rescued individuals, appearing frail, refused medical care, opting instead to engage in religious singing. The incident echoes the infamous 2023 Shakahola disaster, when over 400 bodies were unearthed in Kenya's worst recent cult incident.

These revelations have renewed scrutiny on Paul Mackenzie, the leader of a notorious cult charged with severe offenses, including murder and torture. Although denying all allegations, Mackenzie remains embroiled in ongoing legal battles, maintaining focus on the persistent issue of cult influence in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

