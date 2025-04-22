Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terrorists Target Tourists in Kashmir's 'Mini Switzerland'
A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam resulted in multiple tourist casualties and injuries. The Union Tourism Minister condemned the act, promising severe repercussions for those responsible. Known for its scenic beauty, Baisaran was suddenly disrupted by gunfire, shocking vacationers and locals in the area.
- Country:
- India
A devastating terrorist attack shook the scenic town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting tourists at a picturesque meadow known as Baisaran. The idyllic location, often referred to as 'mini Switzerland', turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy.
Union Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, condemned the attack, labeling it a cowardly act. He promised that those responsible for the heinous crime would face the harshest consequences. At least 20 tourists were reportedly injured, and the death toll could potentially exceed 20, though exact figures remain unconfirmed.
The serene landscape, typically bustling with visitors enjoying pony rides and picnics, was abruptly marred by the violent actions of armed terrorists. This attack has left both the nation and the global community in mourning and outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt implementing electronic surveillance system to further strengthen border security: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kathua, J-K.
Union Minister Reviews Developmental Endeavors in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley
Verbal Clash: Union Minister Counters Telangana CM's Anti-BJP Vow
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Reviews Renewables Progress in Uttar Pradesh
Union Minister's Renewed Focus on Key State Schemes