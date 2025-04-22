Tragedy in Assam: Man Lynched While Trying to Help

A tragic incident occurred in Assam's Jorhat district when a 34-year-old man was lynched by a mob as he tried to mediate a conflict among teenagers, police reported on Tuesday.

The event transpired on Monday night at a Bihu function in Chandan Nagar, Jorhat town. As the man attempted to halt the fight, the teenagers directed their aggression towards him, leading to a severe beating. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he did not survive his injuries, a senior official confirmed.

The victim has been identified as Debanga Bhusan Barua, and following a post-mortem, a deeper investigation is underway. Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, while a manhunt has been launched for others involved. In a similar incident, a suspected goat lifter was lynched in Dibrugarh district.

