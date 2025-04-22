Tragedy in Assam: Man Lynched While Trying to Help
A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Jorhat district where a 34-year-old man was lynched by a mob when he attempted to intervene in an altercation among teenagers. Despite being taken to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested 10 suspects and are actively pursuing others.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Assam's Jorhat district when a 34-year-old man was lynched by a mob as he tried to mediate a conflict among teenagers, police reported on Tuesday.
The event transpired on Monday night at a Bihu function in Chandan Nagar, Jorhat town. As the man attempted to halt the fight, the teenagers directed their aggression towards him, leading to a severe beating. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he did not survive his injuries, a senior official confirmed.
The victim has been identified as Debanga Bhusan Barua, and following a post-mortem, a deeper investigation is underway. Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, while a manhunt has been launched for others involved. In a similar incident, a suspected goat lifter was lynched in Dibrugarh district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lynching
- Assam
- mob attack
- Jorhat
- district
- teenagers
- intervention
- hospital
- deceased
- investigation
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Central Bank Poised for Aggressive Market Intervention
Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre's Intervention for Beleaguered Aqua Sector
Tragic Family Suicide Shakes Odisha's Ganjam District
Karti Chidambaram Seeks Delhi HC Intervention in High-Profile Cases
Mizoram District Blocks Dog Imports Amid Rabies Threat