Security Forces Vow Reprisal Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has vowed a 'befitting reply' by security forces.

Chouhan described the incident as a 'cowardly' act aimed at disrupting peace in the region but assured that such attempts will not succeed.

Expressing condolences to the victims' families, he emphasized that as long as India's brave soldiers stand, efforts to disturb Jammu and Kashmir's peace will be thwarted.

(With inputs from agencies.)