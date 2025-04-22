Security Forces Vow Reprisal Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed. He assured that security forces will retaliate and expressed the nation's sympathies for the victims' families, vowing that peace disturbance attempts will fail.
In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has vowed a 'befitting reply' by security forces.
Chouhan described the incident as a 'cowardly' act aimed at disrupting peace in the region but assured that such attempts will not succeed.
Expressing condolences to the victims' families, he emphasized that as long as India's brave soldiers stand, efforts to disturb Jammu and Kashmir's peace will be thwarted.
