Security Forces Vow Reprisal Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed. He assured that security forces will retaliate and expressed the nation's sympathies for the victims' families, vowing that peace disturbance attempts will fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has vowed a 'befitting reply' by security forces.

Chouhan described the incident as a 'cowardly' act aimed at disrupting peace in the region but assured that such attempts will not succeed.

Expressing condolences to the victims' families, he emphasized that as long as India's brave soldiers stand, efforts to disturb Jammu and Kashmir's peace will be thwarted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

