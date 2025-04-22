Raipur Businessman Injured in Pahalgam Terror Attack

A businessman from Raipur suffered serious injuries during a terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, as confirmed by local officials.

The attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, prompting a strong denunciation from Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister, OP Choudhary, who reported that Dinesh Mirania was among the wounded.

Choudhary utilized social media to condemn the attack, calling it cowardly, and assured the public that the Modi government upholds zero tolerance towards terrorism. Efforts to secure detailed information about Mirania, who was in Kashmir with his family, are underway, according to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Local authorities continue to investigate, working to ensure justice and prevent further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)