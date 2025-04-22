Left Menu

Marco Rubio Announces Major State Department Overhaul Amid Controversial Cuts

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a significant restructuring of the State Department, aligning with Trump's 'America First' policy. The plan includes a 15% staff reduction, consolidation of bureaus, and budget cuts targeting international agencies, sparking controversy regarding its implementation and potential global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed a sweeping reorganization of the State Department as part of President Trump's 'America First' initiative. Announcing the changes on social media, Rubio outlined plans to cut US-based staff by 15% and consolidate over 100 international bureaus.

The comprehensive overhaul aims to address bureaucratic inefficiencies, with Rubio emphasizing the need for a leaner, more innovative department to tackle 21st-century challenges. His directive will see the number of State Department bureaus reduced from 734 to 602, with 137 offices relocated to boost efficiency, according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press.

While specifics about the reorganization's enactment remain unclear, it coincides with broader Trump administration moves to cut federal agency funding. The proposal includes a significant budget slash for the State Department, raising questions about its approval by Congress. Additionally, international aid agencies and news broadcasters face substantial funding reductions, prompting debate about the US's global diplomatic role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

