Tensions Rise as Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Clash Over Kotia Panchayat
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has initiated a committee to assess the situation in Kotia panchayat, an area contested by Andhra Pradesh. Chaired by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, the committee aims to address ongoing tensions over jurisdiction, which have persisted since 1968 despite Supreme Court rulings.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the formation of a committee to examine the current conditions in Kotia gram panchayat, Koraput district, where tensions with neighboring Andhra Pradesh persist.
This decision emerged from a review meeting led by the chief minister, aimed at addressing the longstanding territorial dispute with Andhra Pradesh. An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office disclosed that Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will head the committee, tasked with reporting on the situation.
The meeting included key officials like Works and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The conflict over Kotia dates back to 1968, with the Supreme Court's 2006 ruling urging both states to maintain status quo, yet disputes over governance continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Andhra Pradesh
- Kotia
- committee
- dispute
- territorial
- review
- minister
- report
- situation
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
ANC Convenes Coalition Talks Over Budget Dispute
Supreme Court to Review Probe into 2018 Sukma Encounter Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against J&K Speaker Amid Waqf Act Dispute
Union Minister Reviews Developmental Endeavors in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley