Tensions Rise as Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Clash Over Kotia Panchayat

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has initiated a committee to assess the situation in Kotia panchayat, an area contested by Andhra Pradesh. Chaired by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, the committee aims to address ongoing tensions over jurisdiction, which have persisted since 1968 despite Supreme Court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:19 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the formation of a committee to examine the current conditions in Kotia gram panchayat, Koraput district, where tensions with neighboring Andhra Pradesh persist.

This decision emerged from a review meeting led by the chief minister, aimed at addressing the longstanding territorial dispute with Andhra Pradesh. An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office disclosed that Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will head the committee, tasked with reporting on the situation.

The meeting included key officials like Works and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The conflict over Kotia dates back to 1968, with the Supreme Court's 2006 ruling urging both states to maintain status quo, yet disputes over governance continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

