Explosive Incident in Russia's Vladimir Region: A Closer Look
A fire in Russia's Vladimir region caused ammunition explosions, leading to evacuations and injuries. Schools and businesses are closed as authorities assess the scene. The Russian defense ministry cites a safety breach as the cause, highlighting significant disruptions in the Kirzhach district near the Kremlin.
A series of ammunition explosions at a military unit in Russia's Vladimir region began on Tuesday, triggered by a fire, and have been reported to be 'gradually ending,' according to regional governor Alexander Avdeev.
As a precautionary measure, schools, businesses, and roads in the Kirzhach district remain closed. The incident has led to four injuries and the evacuation of approximately 450 residents.
The Russian defense ministry has indicated that the fire and subsequent explosions were due to non-compliance with safety protocols. Authorities are conducting detailed surveys and assessments of the affected area, which is located about 90 kilometers from the Kremlin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
