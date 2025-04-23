Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of those killed in a Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the act and extended financial aid to the injured, while promising to bring those responsible to justice.

Security Forces in Pahalgam (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken decisive action following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, and injured many more.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and financial compensation for the injured. In his address, Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the senseless act of violence against innocent civilians, pledging unwavering support to the affected families.

He assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure dignified transport of the deceased's remains to their hometowns, while stressing the commitment of the government to seek justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

