Pahalgam Attack: Unity in Condemnation

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He emphasized that the attackers do not represent Islam or the people of Kashmir. Mehdi criticized the central government's claims of ending terrorism in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:14 IST
In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam attack, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi voiced strong condemnation, asserting the attackers neither followed Islam nor supported the Kashmiri populace. The violence in this renowned tourist spot has drawn widespread outrage across the region.

While addressing reporters in Budgam, Mehdi lamented the ongoing terror acts that have plagued the region for decades, saying, "It is not their blood, it is our blood that has been spilled." He further criticized the central government's narrative of eradicating terrorism post-Article 370 abrogation.

The attack tragically claimed the lives of 26 people, including foreigners, raising serious concerns about security measures. Mehdi called for perpetrators to face justice and urged the government to focus on national security rather than political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

