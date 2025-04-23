Justice Sought: Teen Survives Assault

In a disturbing incident, police have arrested a suspect for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in her residence. The girl's father reported that the accused had been attempting to woo her over the phone for a month before the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

During the assault, the girl's mother arrived and intervened, prompting the accused to reportedly use caste-based slurs and issue verbal death threats. This provocation led to the authorities' swift involvement, culminating in the suspect's arrest shortly thereafter.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam confirmed the filing of a case based on the father's complaint, with the young victim undergoing a medical examination. The accused is now set to face the judicial process, paving the way for justice in this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)