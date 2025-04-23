High Court Revives Disproportionate Wealth Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister

The Madras High Court has taken a decisive step in a high-profile case involving DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan. On Wednesday, the court directed a special court in Vellore district to frame charges against Duraimurugan and his family in connection to a disproportionate wealth case.

Justice P Velmurugan, in allowing the revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, overturned a previous order that discharged the minister and his family. The decision marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings surrounding allegations of acquired wealth during Duraimurugan's tenure as the Public Works Department Minister between 1996 and 2001.

The court's directive stipulates that the trial is to proceed without delay, with the mandate for day-to-day hearings, aiming for resolution within six months. The minister is accused of accumulating wealth worth Rs 3.92 crore, raising questions against the backdrop of his official income sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)