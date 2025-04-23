Left Menu

High Court Revives Disproportionate Wealth Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister

The Madras High Court has ordered a Special Court in Vellore to frame charges against DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and his family, in a disproportionate wealth case. The directive was issued after the court allowed revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:00 IST
High Court Revives Disproportionate Wealth Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister
Duraimurugan
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has taken a decisive step in a high-profile case involving DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan. On Wednesday, the court directed a special court in Vellore district to frame charges against Duraimurugan and his family in connection to a disproportionate wealth case.

Justice P Velmurugan, in allowing the revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, overturned a previous order that discharged the minister and his family. The decision marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings surrounding allegations of acquired wealth during Duraimurugan's tenure as the Public Works Department Minister between 1996 and 2001.

The court's directive stipulates that the trial is to proceed without delay, with the mandate for day-to-day hearings, aiming for resolution within six months. The minister is accused of accumulating wealth worth Rs 3.92 crore, raising questions against the backdrop of his official income sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025