In a significant development, Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its troops have successfully taken control of the village of Tarasivka, located within Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the RIA news agency.

However, the information provided by RIA remains unverified as Reuters has not yet confirmed the current situation on the battlefield.

This latest movement in the conflict highlights ongoing tensions as control over strategic areas continues to shift between the involved forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)