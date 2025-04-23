Russian Forces Gain Control of Tarasivka Village
Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces have seized control of the Ukrainian village of Tarasivka in Donetsk. This report came through the RIA news agency. Meanwhile, Reuters has not yet corroborated these battlefield developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant development, Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its troops have successfully taken control of the village of Tarasivka, located within Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the RIA news agency.
However, the information provided by RIA remains unverified as Reuters has not yet confirmed the current situation on the battlefield.
This latest movement in the conflict highlights ongoing tensions as control over strategic areas continues to shift between the involved forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
