A Russian drone strike targeted a bus carrying workers in Ukraine's city of Marhanets, resulting in nine fatalities and broad concern over civilian safety as reported by Kyiv officials.

Amidst diplomatic negotiations for peace, Kyiv accuses Russia of sustained hostilities, as 134 drones threatened central regions, including Marhanets.

Further drone assaults hit the energy city Kherson's power plant and strategic locations in Odesa and Kharkiv, reinforcing global calls for urgent conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)