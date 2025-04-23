Left Menu

Ukrainian War Escalates: Russian Drone Attack Tragedy

A Russian drone attack targeted a bus in Marhanets, Ukraine, killing nine and injuring multiple individuals. This act intensified the conflict in Ukraine, escalating tensions and drawing global concern. Ukrainian and Russian officials are urged to seek peace, amid ongoing drone strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:55 IST
Ukrainian War Escalates: Russian Drone Attack Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone strike targeted a bus carrying workers in Ukraine's city of Marhanets, resulting in nine fatalities and broad concern over civilian safety as reported by Kyiv officials.

Amidst diplomatic negotiations for peace, Kyiv accuses Russia of sustained hostilities, as 134 drones threatened central regions, including Marhanets.

Further drone assaults hit the energy city Kherson's power plant and strategic locations in Odesa and Kharkiv, reinforcing global calls for urgent conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025