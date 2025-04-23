Ukrainian War Escalates: Russian Drone Attack Tragedy
A Russian drone attack targeted a bus in Marhanets, Ukraine, killing nine and injuring multiple individuals. This act intensified the conflict in Ukraine, escalating tensions and drawing global concern. Ukrainian and Russian officials are urged to seek peace, amid ongoing drone strikes on civilian infrastructure.
A Russian drone strike targeted a bus carrying workers in Ukraine's city of Marhanets, resulting in nine fatalities and broad concern over civilian safety as reported by Kyiv officials.
Amidst diplomatic negotiations for peace, Kyiv accuses Russia of sustained hostilities, as 134 drones threatened central regions, including Marhanets.
Further drone assaults hit the energy city Kherson's power plant and strategic locations in Odesa and Kharkiv, reinforcing global calls for urgent conflict resolution.
