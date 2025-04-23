Supreme Court Overturns Allahabad HC's Controversial Verdict in Murder Case
The Supreme Court criticized the Allahabad High Court for altering a conviction in a murder case, deeming it 'untenable.' The high court had downgraded sentences in 2019, a decision now quashed by the Supreme Court. The case involved a land dispute that escalated to murder in 2012.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has delivered a critical judgment against the Allahabad High Court's decision to amend a conviction in a murder case, describing the procedure as 'totally untenable.' This major reversal highlights the procedural lapses that led to the review and modification of the original judgment.
In 2018, the high court had dismissed appeals from three individuals convicted of murder. However, in 2019, it controversially reduced their convictions to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, resulting in lighter sentences.
The Supreme Court's latest order quashed the high court's 2019 decision, demanding the convicts return to serve their original sentences while allowing them to file a fresh appeal. The case, rooted in a family land dispute, tragically ended in murder in 2012.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Rebukes Kannada Actor Darshan for Absence in High-Profile Murder Case Hearing
Tragic Discovery in Agra: Hunt for Accused in Jagdishpura Double-Murder Case
Political Tensions Rise in Munambam Over Waqf Board Land Dispute
Tragedy Strikes: Army Soldier Shot Dead While Testifying in Murder Case
Notorious Gang Member Arrested in 2015 Delhi Murder Case