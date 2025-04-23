Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Allahabad HC's Controversial Verdict in Murder Case

The Supreme Court criticized the Allahabad High Court for altering a conviction in a murder case, deeming it 'untenable.' The high court had downgraded sentences in 2019, a decision now quashed by the Supreme Court. The case involved a land dispute that escalated to murder in 2012.

The Supreme Court has delivered a critical judgment against the Allahabad High Court's decision to amend a conviction in a murder case, describing the procedure as 'totally untenable.' This major reversal highlights the procedural lapses that led to the review and modification of the original judgment.

In 2018, the high court had dismissed appeals from three individuals convicted of murder. However, in 2019, it controversially reduced their convictions to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, resulting in lighter sentences.

The Supreme Court's latest order quashed the high court's 2019 decision, demanding the convicts return to serve their original sentences while allowing them to file a fresh appeal. The case, rooted in a family land dispute, tragically ended in murder in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

