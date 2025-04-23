Left Menu

Fake UK Visa Racket Busted: Punjab Travel Agent Arrested

Delhi Police arrested Amit Bhardwaj, a travel agent from Punjab, for arranging a fake UK visa in 2022. Despite several attempts to evade capture, Bhardwaj was eventually detained following a tip-off. The investigation continues to uncover further accomplices and details related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested Amit Bhardwaj, a 35-year-old travel agent from Punjab, for allegedly arranging a fake UK visa for a passenger. The fugitive had been evading capture in connection with the 2022 case, but was apprehended after a tip-off led police to his location.

Bhardwaj, along with accomplices, promised a passenger, Anil from Haryana, a UK journey for Rs 12 lakhs. However, the plan was foiled when Anil was intercepted at IGI Airport with a counterfeit visa. The crackdown has intensified as authorities seek to unravel more threads of this illicit operation.

During questioning, Bhardwaj confessed, revealing he turned to such illegal schemes due to financial troubles, receiving Rs 2 lakh in commission for his role. The police are continuing to investigate to expose further culprits involved in this visa fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

